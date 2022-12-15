The Mandel JCC’s Indoor Triathlon and Biathlon will return Feb. 19, 2023, this winter after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 14th year, the day’s events include individual and team competitions for adults and children ages 7 to 12.
The events will use the 25-meter pool, elevated track and spinning bikes in the fitness center. Adults can compete in the triathlon, which is swimming, biking and running, or the biathlon, which is biking and running. Youth competitors can participate in the kids triathlon, which is swimming, rowing and running, or the kids biathlon, which is rowing and running.
Adults and children who register early will save $10 per registration. Early registrants will get a fanny pack belt bag. Adult early-bird registration ends Dec. 16 and children’s early-bird registration will end Dec. 30. All registrants will receive a T-shirt.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mandel JCC.
For details and registration, visit support.mandeljcc.org/2023tri. Register with code JCCTRI for the early-bird discount.