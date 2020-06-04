The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s 51st annual meeting will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. June 15.
Head of School Jerry Isaak-Shapiro will be recognized with a special tribute for his 17 years of service. This is his final year at the school.
Lauren Freiman and Gina Pollack will receive the Gloria Abrams Parent Volunteer Award; Susan and Robert Shapiro will receive the Grandparent Volunteer of the Year Award, and Cindy Chaiten and Louis Chaiten will receive the Aliki and Peter Rzepka Leadership Award.
Incoming Head of School Jay Leberman will offer welcoming remarks.