The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School will hold a virtual global Chanukah event, “Around the World in 8 Days,” with rabbis and Jewish leaders from five countries Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Jay Leberman, head of school at the Beachwood school, will moderate.
Speakers at the virtual event include representatives from Turkey, Greece, India, Morocco and Spain, who will share the Chanukah traditions in each of their countries.
The speakers are: Karen Gerson Sarhon, founder of the Sephardic Culture Research Centre in Istanbul, Turkey; Rabbi Gabriel Negrin of Athens, Greece, who is the chief rabbi of Greece; Yael and Ralphy Jhirad of Mumbai, India, who are members of the Bene Israel Jewish community; Rafi Elmaleh of Casablanca, who founded the Jewish Museum of Casablanca; and Rabbi Haim Casas of Cordoba, Spain, founder of Beit Rambam, the first progressive Jewish congregation in southern Spain.
To register for the free event, email Laura Simon at lsimon@mandeljds.org.