Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School Head of School Jay Leberman will host a new year honey tasting event at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 with beekeeper Rabba Amalia Haas of Beachwood.
Leberman and Haas will discuss why apples are dipped in honey on Rosh Hashanah, why Israel is called the land of milk and honey, why bees are important, the honey bee’s native land, and who wrote the “Flight of the Bumblebee” and what it sounds like.
Cost is $50 per family and includes five varieties of honey and tasting sticks, nibbles to pair with honey samples and a honey flavor wheel.
Honey kits will be sent home with a child or can be picked up at the school office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 11. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants prior to the event.
For more information, contact Laura Loebl at lloebl@mandeljds.org or 216-464-4055, ext. 114.