The Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School will host a virtual conference about their Integrated Project Based Learning system from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13.

The cost is $50, with an additional $20 for each educator from the same school.

The conference is intended to explain ways to increase student engagement and add authenticity to your school’s curriculum, according to a news release.

For more information, email alevine1@mandeljds.org.