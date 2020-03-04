Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School will celebrate its 50th anniversary May 3 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
Honorees are Hedy and David Adler/Kangesser Foundation, Rochelle and Harley Gross and family, The Robert Immerman family and Nancy and Adam Levin.
There will be a special tribute to outgoing Head of School Jerry Isaak-Shapiro.
Cocktails and seated dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/32DvodG. For questions, contact Ali Tannenbaum at 216-464-4055 or atannenbaum@mandeljds.org.