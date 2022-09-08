The March for Access will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. The event is held in support of better access to transportation, housing and voting for the disabled community of Northeast Ohio. Registration starts at 9, followed by the rally at 11.
This event will be fully inclusive with ASL interpretation, a wheelchair charging station, accessible restrooms and face masks, according to a news release. Parking and an accessible shuttle will be located at 1275 Lakeside Ave.
For more information, visit adacleveland.org/events.