Sean Martin, director of the Cleveland Jewish Archives, will discuss his newest book, “Cleveland Jews and The Making of a Midwestern Community,” at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on Zoom as part of Jewish Book Month.
The book contains essays, written by scholars that helps explain how Cleveland has become such a significant presence in American Jewish history. Drawing on local archival materials, Martin and co-editor John J. Grabowski present the community in the context of American Jewish studies.
The program is free and open to the community. Registration is required by Nov. 4 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Julie Moss at jmoss@parksyn.org. For questions, contact Moss at the above email or call 216-371-2244, ext. 223.
Martin’s talk is part of the Robert M. Leitson Memorial Fund program.