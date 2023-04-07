Israel@75 with Matisyahu in Concert will help Jewish Akron celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday at 7 p.m. May 7 at Goodyear Theater at 1201 E. Market St. in Akron.
Matisyahu is a Jewish-American musician who started touring to packed clubs more than 11 years ago. He has released “Live at Stubbs,” a now Gold record, and that record’s single, “King without a Crown,” reached No. 1 on the alternative rock radio charts.
Israeli singer-songwriter Rami Feinstein will be the opening act.
Doors open at 6. Ticket information will be announced soon.
The Akron Jewish News, which the Cleveland Jewish News publishes on behalf of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, is a media partner for the concert.