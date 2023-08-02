The Mayfield Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 30th annual golf outing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at StoneWater Golf Club at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.
The event will include 18 holes of golf, a driving range, continental breakfast, a buffet and putting challenges. All proceeds will fund chamber programs for members, scholarships for Mayfield High School seniors and donations to civic activities of its member cities.
Registration and breakfast will be from 8 to 9 a.m. The shotgun start is at 9:15, with dinner, awards, prizes and drawings announced at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit mayfieldareachamber.org.