Medina Creative Housing, a Medina-based nonprofit whose mission is to build safe and affordable housing, teach vocational and life skills and provide educational and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities, will host its 15th annual “Raising the Roof” dinner and entertainment benefit from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Astrodome Event Center at 5720 State Road in Parma. The event’s theme is “Roaring Into the 20s.”
The event will include a skit performed by MCH residents, “Creative Comedy Crew,” 1920s-themed food, dancing, raffles and live and silent auctions.
Event tickets are $125, raffle tickets are $25 each or 10 for $100. A V.I.P. reception will be from 5-6.
To purchase tickets, visit medinacreativehousing.com.