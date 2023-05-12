Medical Mutual will hold its 2023 Senior Appreciation Week from May 15 to May 19, with several events.
Titled the 5-Star Senior Celebration, the week will include senior appreciation days at area institutions: May 15 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; May 16 at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland; May 17 at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History; May 18 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo; and May 19 at the Cleveland History Center’s Western Reserve Historical Society.
For more information, visit medmutual.com/seniorweek.
As part of the week, Medical Mutual will also host its Senior Appreciation Sweepstakes through May 26. Ohio residents ages 60 and older can enter to win prizes, including a behind-the-scenes vault tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, exclusive access to the dugout suite at a Cleveland Guardians game, tickets to Playhouse Square’s KeyBank Broadway Series and more.
For a complete list of prizes, visit medmutual.com/seniorsweepstakes.
Medical Mutual is also seeking nominations for its Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award. The award celebrates older adults who give their time and talents to help others. All award recipients and their guests will be invited to a complimentary luncheon and awards ceremony on Oct. 5.
Nominations are due by June 4. To make a nomination, visit medmutual.com/2023seniorawards