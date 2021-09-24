A free program about Medicare and health care for seniors will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Beachwood Community Center at 25325 Fairmount Blvd.
Speakers will be Brian Feldman of NEST Insurance Solutions discussing navigating the Medicare maze; Courtney Hill of AFLAC discussing cancer coverage; Nadine Glatley of Rent a Daughter talking about senior home health care; and a session on long-term care.
Complimentary breakfast will be served, and there will be raffles and giveaways.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the program.