MedWish International’s first virtual race, MedWish Miles 2020, will raise funds in support of the organization’s mission to bring medical supplies and equipment to those in need from May 29 to May 31.
The socially distanced fundraiser will honor front-line workers serving during COVID-19.
Runners, walkers and riders will complete a designated distance – anyway and anywhere they choose – and record their progress through an online portal after registering. Participants, fundraising individually or as a team, can dedicate their miles to a front-line worker of their choosing.
After registering, participants will select a 1-mile, 5K, 10K or half-marathon experience.
According to a news release, Cleveland-based MedWish has been saving lives and the environment for more than 25 years, by repurposing medical supplies and equipment to provide humanitarian aid in underserved communities throughout the world.
Visit medwish.org/miles to register, join a team, set up a fundraiser or donate.