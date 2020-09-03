MedWish International of Cleveland is responding to the emergency needs resulting from the explosion at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, working with nine hospital partners in the country to assess the needs and mobilize six containers of urgently needed medical supplies and equipment for the health care institutions affected by the emergency, according to a news release.
Financial contributions will help MedWish facilitate the deployment of these containers filled with supplies, including personal protective equipment, hospital beds, surgical medical equipment and wheelchairs.
Donations can be made at medwish.org/beirut. Checks should be made out to “MedWish International” and sent to: MedWish International, 1625 E. 31st St., Cleveland, OH 44114.
MedWish International is a nonprofit organization that works to save lives and the environment by repurposing surplus medical supplies and equipment while providing humanitarian aid to individuals in need.
“The devastating tragedy in Beirut has put a massive strain on the local health care system,” said MedWish International Executive Director Carolina Masri in the release. “Doctors and nurses are struggling to provide care to the thousands who have been injured as a result of the blast. The damage and destruction in Beirut are beyond words and this is going to be a long-term recovery process.”