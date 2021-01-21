Medworks will host a free virtual health care clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 23.
In partnership with the Cleveland Browns’ “Hats Off to Our Heroes” initiative, Medworks is offering early access to front-line workers such as health care, education, sanitation, bus drivers, janitorial, maintenance, etc., and their families to schedule an appointment. Front-line workers will receive a $20 gift card and an entry into a raffle to win Cleveland Browns gear.
Appointments can be made for the following: general health, mental health, lung health, women’s health, stomach and digestion, joint pain and inflammation, free RX and delivery, insurance assistance and community resources.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3sBdB3h.