Medworks will hold free doctor appointments from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 by telephone or computer.
All services are free, featuring specialties like nutrition, stomach and digestion, emotional wellness, women’s health and general concerns.
Appointments are for individuals ages 18 and older. Patients will use their device to speak with a doctor. No in-person contact is necessary.
To register, visit medworks.org or call 216-201-9325. There are limited spots available. More information will be sent to patients after they’ve scheduled their appointment.
Another clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 12.