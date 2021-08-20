Medworks’ annual fundraiser, Medfest 2021, will be held Aug. 28 outdoors at Century Village in Burton to support its mission to bring health to the Greater Cleveland community.
Farm-to-table fare will be provided by chef Kelli Hanley-Potts and her team at the Cleveland Field Kitchen. Mason’s Creamery will be offering custom desserts.
The full-event tickets sold out within days, so Medworks is offering a limited number of “Sugar Camper” tickets for additional guests. Beginning at 7 p.m., Sugar Campers may arrive to enjoy complimentary local food truck fare, select drinks and musical performances.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at medworksusa.org/medfest-2021.
This event will be an outdoor event, rain or shine.
Medfest 2021 co-chairs are Franklin Malemud, Dan Moulthrop, Kenny Outcalt, Kelley Vallone, Michael Weil and Elie Weiss.