Medworks’ annual fundraiser, Medfest 2021, will be held Aug. 28 outdoors at Century Village in Burton to support its mission to bring health to the Greater Cleveland community.

Farm-to-table fare will be provided by chef Kelli Hanley-Potts and her team at the Cleveland Field Kitchen. Mason’s Creamery will be offering custom desserts.

The full-event tickets sold out within days, so Medworks is offering a limited number of “Sugar Camper” tickets for additional guests. Beginning at 7 p.m., Sugar Campers may arrive to enjoy complimentary local food truck fare, select drinks and musical performances.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at medworksusa.org/medfest-2021.

This event will be an outdoor event, rain or shine.

Medfest 2021 co-chairs are Franklin Malemud, Dan Moulthrop, Kenny Outcalt, Kelley Vallone, Michael Weil and Elie Weiss.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments