Medworks dental clinic will offer a limited number of dental appointments on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.
Appointments for extractions are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Care Alliance Central Campus at 2916 Central Ave. in Cleveland, and appointments for extractions and cleanings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 at NEON Southeast Health Center at 13301 Miles Ave. in Cleveland.
Appointments are limited and required. To schedule an appointment, visit medworksusa.org or call 216-201-9325.