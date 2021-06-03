Medworks will hold its first dental and vision clinic since before COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at 916 Central Ave. in Cleveland.
The services will include dental extractions, vision exams and eyeglasses. All vision appointments are full and dental appointments are extractions-only. Spots are limited, but the clinic will keep a wait list for both services. Patients under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
To schedule an appointment, visit Medworks at medworksusa.org or call 216-201-9325. For more information, visit carealliance.org.