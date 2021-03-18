Medworks will hold a free mental health virtual clinic from 8 a.m. to noon March 20 for patients ages 18 and older.
No ID or paperwork is needed. Five providers will be available: Michael Biscaro, Megan Bush, Sarah Novak and Russell Spieth, all from St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, and Taryn Ponsky of North Coast Men’s Clinic.
In addition to mental health services, patients will also receive insurance assistance, community resources and COVID-19 vaccine information and registration.
Appointments can be scheduled at medworksusa.org or by calling 216-201-9325.