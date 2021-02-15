Medworks will host a free virtual health care clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 20.
In partnership with the Cleveland Browns’ “Hats Off to Our Heroes” initiative, Medworks is offering early access to front-line workers such as health care, education, sanitation, bus drivers, janitorial, maintenance, etc., and their families to schedule an appointment. Front-line workers will receive a $20 gift card and an entry into a raffle to win Cleveland Browns gear.
Appointments can be made for the following: general health, mental health, lung health, women’s health, issues with sleep, free RX and delivery, insurance assistance and community resources.
For more information and to register, visit medworksusa.org.