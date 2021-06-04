Park Synagogue presents “Golda Meir: From Milwaukee to Jerusalem” at 1 p.m. June 9 via Zoom, featuring professor Meron Medzini, live from Israel.
He will provide a behind-the-scenes view of Golda Meir, Israel’s only female prime minister. The discussion will trace Meir’s life from her shtetl origins, her American experience and how she rose to power and influence in Israel, a country for which she was prepared to sacrifice her marriage and family life. Medzini knew Meir since his childhood and served as her spokesman during the Yom Kippur War. He is the author of “Golda: A Political Biography.”
The program is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by June 6 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or email Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org