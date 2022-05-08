The Menorah Park campus in Beachwood will celebrate Older Americans Month in May with “aging my way through music” events.
An Evening of Music at Wiggins Place Assisted Living will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 11. Reservations are required and seating is limited. To RSVP, contact Laura Blair at lblair@menorahpark.org or 216-360-8202.
Cliff Habian, who covers many styles, will be featured in dueling pianos at The R.H. Myers Apartments from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 22. Audience participation is encouraged. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
A program about music and health benefits will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 25 at Stone Gardens Assisted Living. A complimentary breakfast will be provided and an interactive presentation with Dr. Jessica Coleman, Menorah Park medical director, and Melissa Onabajo, music therapist. Attendees can learn how to intertwine music in their everyday routine to strengthen their minds and bodies.
Health screenings and masks are mandatory for all guests and kosher dietary laws will be observed.