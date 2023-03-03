Menorah Park in Beachwood will celebrate Purim with an evening megillah reading at the Menorah Park Jennie and Jacob Sapirstein Synagogue at 7:15 p.m. March 6.
Family and friends are invited to join for the celebration. Megillah reader, Rabbi Solomon Stern, formerly of Taylor Road Synagogue, will perform the characters of the megillah as they actually spoke millenia ago, according to a news release.
Hamantaschen and refreshments will be served after the megillah reading. Kosher dietary laws will be observed.
All children will receive prizes and there will be special awards for those who have the most creative costumes.