“Music of the Night,” an Andrew Lloyd Weber Cabaret to benefit Mercury Theatre Company, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Notre Dame College’s Regina Auditorium, 1857 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
Featured melodies will be from “Phantom of the Opera” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Cats” and more. Mercury alumni will share the stage with The Junior Company and will be joined by music director David Robison.
Tickets are $20 and under and can be purchased at 216-571-5862 or mercurytheatrecompany.org.