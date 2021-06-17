The inaugural MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest will host events from noon to 10 p.m. June 19 on Mall C in downtown Cleveland, across from Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave. E.
The free citywide festival is held in partnership with Karamu House, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Ingenuity Cleveland.
Freedom Fest will feature a vendor village showcasing more than 20 Black businesses and entrepreneurs, community programs and educational programs such as hands-on youth art activities and healthy play, pop-up/mobile experiences such as #VoicesofCLE Pop-Up Gallery, and will offer COVID-19 vaccines. There will also be community stage and main stage performances, including a performance by Grammy Award-winning Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science.
For more information and a complete list of programming, visit juneteenthcle.com.