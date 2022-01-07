Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO of the MetroHealth System, will discuss “Transforming Healthcare: What’s Coming?” from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Jan. 23 on Zoom, organized by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland.
Boutros will discuss the social determinants of health disparities due to social isolation, food, housing and employment issues, and address the preliminary results of the hospital system’s major transformation in health care.
Boutros announced Nov. 29 he will retire at the end of 2022. He has served as president and CEO since 2013.
To join the forum, visit uucleveland.org and click on “Forums,” or visit bit.ly/UUCC-Forums and use password 264553.