Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s annual member dinner will feature Michael Olszewski, co-author of “Smokey, Sweaty, Rowdy and Loud: Tales of Cleveland’s Legendary Rock & Roll Landmarks,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the temple, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Olszewski will talk about his book, which he co-wrote with his wife, Janice, and a book signing will follow.
The Brotherhood will also present the Jerry Kaplan Mensch of the Year Award to a member who has made a significant contribution to the organization and the temple community.
Cost is $15 each for dinner and the program for Brotherhood members and $20 each for dinner and program for guests.
For more information, contact Len Gold, vice president of programming at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.