The 21st annual Milestones National Autism Conference, which will be held in June, is accepting nominations for the Milestones Achievement Award until March 20.
The Family Tribute Award honors a family member that has gone above and beyond their own family connection to autism in ways that benefit the overall community, while the Professional Excellence Award recognizes a dedicated professional who has shown commitment to making a difference in the lives of people with autism and their families, according to a news release. The #ActuallyAutistic Award honors a person with autism who has achieved individual excellence in accomplishing a personal goal or milestone. There is no age requirement for nominees.
For more information or to make a nomination, visit