Milestones Autism Resources is offering sessions on Thursdays weekly in October to families of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Two-hour sessions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct 15 and Oct. 22, when tools and techniques will be offered to build a social network into the family’s life in order to reduce social isolation and bring the person with ID/DD and families’ gifts into the community by implementing an engagement project together with other people. The sessions are free and recorded for access at any time.
To register, visit bit.ly/2GJQj7N. For information, contact Belinda Saldana 216-464-7600, ext. 122 or email bsaldana@milestones.org.