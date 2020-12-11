Milestones Autism Resources announced it is now seeking speaker proposals for its 19th annual National Autism Conference planned virtually for June 16 and June 17, 2021.
Proposals should present practical, evidence-based strategies for all ages, stages and abilities within the autism community. Professionals, family members and self-advocates can share their research, perspective and inspirational insight with a national audience.
Proposals can be submitted at milestones.org through Jan. 15, 2021.
Also, a help desk is now available for self-advocates who may be new to the process of submitting a conference proposal. For assistance writing a proposal or completing a submission form, contact Nathan Morgan at nmorgan@milestones.org or 216-464-7600, ext. 118 to schedule a help session.