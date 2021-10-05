Milestones Autism Resources will hold its annual benefit beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Driftwood Caterers at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
This years honorees include Maria Schmitt of the Cleveland Clinic as a “board champion”; Autumn Ziemba, formerly of Fox 8, and Mark McKenzie of Brokaw as “community leaders”; and Beth Thompson of Milestones Autism Resources for “exceptional service.”
All proceeds from the annual benefit will support the organization’s core programs, including Milestone’s free autism Helpdesk, a service that connects local families, individuals and autism professionals to trusted resources and supports.
A cocktail hour will precede the event at 5 p.m. The honoree program will go through 6:30, followed by al fresco dining and a dessert reception until 8. There will also be an auction and a raffle.
COVID-19-friendly accommodations are available to all in-person attendees.
RSVPs are requested by Oct. 4 at bit.ly/3ASg2lW. For more information, contact Vanetta Perry at 216-464-7600, ext. 113, or vperry@milestones.org.
For those unable to attend, donations can be made in support of the annual benefit at bit.ly/3ulHlTf. Sponsorship opportunities are available.