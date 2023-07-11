The Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon with U.S. Rep. Max Miller from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
Miller, R-Rocky River, is serving his first term as the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Seventh Congressional District. Prior to joining Congress, he served as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
The luncheon is open to everyone. Cost is $20 per person and the deadline to register is July 18. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3pDcoMo.