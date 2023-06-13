The world premiere performance of Modern Warrior LIVE: Work & Reentry Experience is at 4 p.m. June 17 in East Cleveland Library’s Greg Reese Performing Arts Center, 14101 Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland.
International jazz artist and Cleveland native Dominick Farinacci, co-creator of Modern Warrior LIVE, collaborates with five Clevelanders through Towards Employment, who have experienced the criminal justice system and faced barriers to finding jobs and careers. The free, public performance tells their stories through music, storytelling and multimedia.
For more information, visit bit.ly/43E0JuW.