Temple Emanu El and the Orange High School PTA will co-host the “More Than Pronouns” event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
The event, which aims to provide understanding of gender, sexuality and romance in 2022, will stress the importance of inclusion and understanding in these spaces, according to a news release. It will feature Susan Borison, founder of Your Teen Magazine and a parent; Harry Hawkins, director of the LGBT Center CWRU; Bex Loebl, student and member of Orange Gay Straight Alliance; and Jes Sellers, psychologist at PFLAG. They will provide suggestions of how to engage in conversation with children and grandchildren, and parental perspectives and teen perspectives will further be highlighted, the release stated. The conversation will be moderated by Ryan Clopton-Zymler of Sage & Maven LLC.
The event is free and open to the public.
A livestream will be available at teecleve.org and on Facebook Live through the temple’s Facebook page, @TempleEmanuElCLE.