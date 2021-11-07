The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland and Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will co-sponsor two presentations by Steve Morse, the originator of the “one-step” search portal that aids genealogists in finding their immigrant ancestors upon arrival in America from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 via Zoom.
In the first session, “A Potpourri of Genealogical Search Tools,” Morse will explain the one-step website which started out as an aid for finding passengers in the Ellis Island database.
The second session, “Case Study: A Complete Genealogy Starting From Nothing,” will be at 3 p.m. using the one-step webpages as well as other websites to develop a family history.
For more information and to register, contact the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at bit.ly/3EysZCP or 216-368-2091. Advance registration is required.
The program is free for members of Siegal Lifelong Learning and the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. There will be a $5 fee for others.