Marsha Gordon, film studies professor at North Carolina State University, will come to Cleveland for a film introduction and book signing Sept. 1.
The film, “Next Time We Love,” and Gordon’s book, “Becoming the Ex-Wife The Unconventional Life and Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott,” are about Ursula Parrott, a best-selling author.
The book talk is at 3:15 p.m. at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The film showing is at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s Cinematheque in the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets are $11 for ages 25 and under, members, and CSU and CIA ID holders. Tickets are $14 for general admission.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3KzVl56.
To purchase tickets for the film screening, visit bit.ly/3YvFKJl.