Mr. Brisket, a Cleveland Heights-based butcher shop that specializes in USDA Prime and wagyu beef, is sponsoring the Grilling in Hall of Fame City Steak Cook Off at 10 a.m. July 30 at Oakwood Square at 2610 Easton St. NE in Canton.
The competition, which is a Steak Cookoff Association event, will follow all association guidelines. Steaks will be evaluated according to taste, tenderness, doneness and appearance. Competitors will have a chance to win about $6,000 in prize money, split between first and 10th place winners.
All entrants must be at least 13 years old and must bring their own grill, which can be any type including charcoal, gas, smokers and camp stoves. No power will be supplied.
Aside from steaks, competitors also have the chance to show off their best tailgate food, which is a wide-open category. The payout for the contest ranges from $25 to $125.
Admission for the steak competition starts at $160. Admission for the tailgate food competition is $25.
To learn more and register, visit bit.ly/3zeXYno.