Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the massacre at the Munich Olympics at 10 a.m. July 30 and July 31. The events are free and open to the public.
Dr. Aviram Shmuely, whose uncle was killed in the attack, will speak at the conclusion of services at about 11:15 July 30. There will be a screening of “Munich ’72 and Beyond,” an award-winning documentary, followed by a Q&A with Shmuely, the producer of the film, at 10 July 31 with light refreshments.
Shmuely is a former Israeli National Team wrestler, Olympic wrestling referee for Israel and the organizer of the annual Munich Memorial Wrestling for Peace Tournament, according to a news release.
Weightlifter David Berger from Shaker Heights was among 11 Israeli athletes and coaches killed at the Olympics.
For more information, call 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.
The synagogue is at 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.