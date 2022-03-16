Connecting for Kids will host a “Music Therapy & More” program for children newborn to 6 years who are struggling with development and their families at 10:30 a.m. March 18 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway.
The program is designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child’s academic, motor, communication and social skills, as well as behavior. The program will be led by a board-certified music therapist.
To register for the program, visit connectingforkids.org/register.