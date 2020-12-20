As a part of the Israeli Speaker Series, Siegal Lifelong Learning program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and Cleveland Israel Arts Connection of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood will host a conversation with Israeli musician and writer Eyal Rob at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.
As a young, thriving nation, Israel had been through social transformations throughout its 70 years. In the lecture, Rob will examine the major changes in Israeli culture as manifested in anthemic songs. He will follow Israel’s timeline from 1948 until the present, examining 10 milestone songs that reflect the young Jewish nation through wars, peace, struggle and hope.
The program is free for Lifelong Learning program members and $5 for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/34iDgmK.