The Association of Young Professionals Greater Cleveland chapter will host its annual December meeting titled, “My Experience as a Fundraiser of Color,” from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lakeside Yacht Club at 4851 N. Marginal Road in Cleveland.
Panelists Brian Moore, founder and executive director of Passages Connecting Fathers and Families; Victor Ruiz, executive director of Esperanza, Inc.; and April Walker, founder and CEO of Philanthropy for the People, will discuss their experiences as fundraisers of color and how they navigated challenges.
Registration is $40 per person for members and $50 per person for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/3AOtSaV.