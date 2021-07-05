An app-based mystery adventure game, the Superhero Escape Adventure Hunt, will be held July 31 for teams of up to six people.
The event takes place outdoors across the city where teams solve challenges and collect clues to defeat a fictitious foe. Teams use smartphones and work in socially-distanced interactions during the game, which can last from 2½ to three hours. Children under 12 can participate for free.
Tickets are $50, plus a $2.50 handling fee, per team and can be purchased at bit.ly/3vuKNKb1.