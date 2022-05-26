NA’AMAT Cleveland Council will hold a virtual book club and council meeting June 1.
The book club, which will meet at noon, will discuss “How the Penguins Saved Veronica” by Hazel Prior. The council meeting, which will be at 1 p.m., will provide an update on the 2022 Golda Meir Award Celebration honoring Anita Gray.
Gray is the retired Cleveland regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. Previously, she was a congressional liaison to U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge and Cleveland director for AIPAC. In addition, she co-founded Ishmael & Isaac, a co-existence organization for Cleveland’s Jewish and Arab communities.
Proceeds from the 2022 Golda Meir Award will benefit the Cologne Peace Day Care Center in Jaffe, Israel.
Interested parties can access both the book club and council meeting at bit.ly/38KQLkI.