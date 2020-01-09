The NARI Home Improvement Show will continue through Jan. 12 at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. in Cleveland.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12.
NARI will have two feature areas: Ohio Garage Interior’s “The Garage Mahal,” which features a garage transformation into a functional space, and Artistic Renovation’s “The Chef’s Table,” which features cooking demonstrations by an area chef in a display of kitchen innovations. Additionally, HGTV star Allison Victoria of “Kitchen Crashers,” “Windy City Rehab” and “Rock the Block” will appear on the main stage Jan. 11.
General admission tickets are $14. Children under age 16 are free. Military and veterans receive half-off admission. Seniors age 60 and over will receive half-off admission on Jan. 10.
For more information, a show schedule and tickets, visit narihomeshow.com.