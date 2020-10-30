Mark Adler was appointed to the ORT America national board of directors.
Adler has been involved in local ORT leadership in Cleveland for more than 20 years. In 2005, he was recognized with ORT’s Sadie and Maurice Friedman Leadership Award and has since served in positions on the executive committee. In 2016, he and his wife, Trish, were honored with the Ohio Region’s Maimonides Award for their service and fierce dedication to education.
Adler is a former member of the boards of the Mandel Jewish Community Center and The Temple-Tifereth Israel, both in Beachwood.
The Adlers live in Chagrin Falls.