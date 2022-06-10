The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will hold its homegrown plant sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at 2600 S. Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Plants are divided from thriving individual local gardens and potted up, with offerings varying from year to year. Plant donations are also accepted from local gardeners. All proceeds from the sale directly benefits the Nature Center.
New this year will be a rummage sale of items found in the center’s storage during spring cleaning. Items include vases from last events, kitchen items, tableware, camping gear, antiques and gardening tools.
A member preview will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit shakerlakes.org or call 216-321-5935. The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes is free and open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It is closed on Mondays.