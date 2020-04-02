Stock nursery flower
Image by Marin from Pixabay

For its 38th annual Plant Sale, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes in Shaker Heights is offering online sales through April 17 and home delivery within a 20-mile radius.

The sale features hard-to-find native plants that attract and support local wildlife, particularly butterflies, birds and insects.

Purchases can be made at shakerlakes.org/plant-sale. There are herbs, vegetables, perennials and annuals selected by a local team of gardeners. Plants can be purchased individually or in pre-arranged hanging baskets and container assortments.

Pre-assembled “Go Native!” packs are also available for those new to native gardening, which include small companion plants that occur naturally in the wild.

A delivery fee covers the cost of local drop-offs.

The plant sale day, previously scheduled for May 9, has been canceled.

For more information, visit shakerlakes.org or call 216-321-5935.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments