For its 38th annual Plant Sale, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes in Shaker Heights is offering online sales through April 17 and home delivery within a 20-mile radius.
The sale features hard-to-find native plants that attract and support local wildlife, particularly butterflies, birds and insects.
Purchases can be made at shakerlakes.org/plant-sale. There are herbs, vegetables, perennials and annuals selected by a local team of gardeners. Plants can be purchased individually or in pre-arranged hanging baskets and container assortments.
Pre-assembled “Go Native!” packs are also available for those new to native gardening, which include small companion plants that occur naturally in the wild.
A delivery fee covers the cost of local drop-offs.
The plant sale day, previously scheduled for May 9, has been canceled.
For more information, visit shakerlakes.org or call 216-321-5935.