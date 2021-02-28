Nwaka Onwusa, vice president of curatorial affairs and chief curator at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, will headline the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland’s Zoom meeting as she discusses her leadership and vision in the arts scene. She will provide a behind-the-scenes look at rock hall displays and share inside stories about current and former exhibits she has curated.
The free event, moderated by Kathy Blackman, who is owner of Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights and event chair, will take place at 7 p.m. March 9.
At the winter event, NCJW/CLE will present its annual Emerging Leaders award. This year’s recipients include Hazel Brown of Beachwood, Kate Brown of Shaker Heights and Dana Darwin of Beachwood.
To register, visit bit.ly/3qJ5kJr.
For more information about the event, visit ncjwcleveland.org and follow
NCJW/CLE on Faceboook and Instagram at @NCJWCleveland.